Benjamin Ashley Knighten Buys 1,250 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

