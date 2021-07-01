Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 914 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $107,458.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,514.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,209 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $124,055.49.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $340,212.39.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,523,133.36.

NTRA opened at $113.53 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

