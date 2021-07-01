Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $281.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,061.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $661,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

