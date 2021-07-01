Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,604 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,080,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $113.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

