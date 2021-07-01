Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 546.20 ($7.14). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 543 ($7.09), with a volume of 753,061 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 508.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

