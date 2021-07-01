William Blair Weighs in on Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $350.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.88. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $229.37 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

