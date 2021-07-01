Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 684.20 ($8.94). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 672.60 ($8.79), with a volume of 1,016,417 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAND. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 711.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

