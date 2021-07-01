Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 41,233 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,035% compared to the typical volume of 3,634 call options.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

