Traders Buy Large Volume of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,087 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,385% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.

NASDAQ:NEBC opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

NEBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEBC. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,235,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,731,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,720,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,400,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.