Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kansas City Southern Put Options (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,229 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,544% compared to the typical daily volume of 318 put options.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $283.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

