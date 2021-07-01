Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

