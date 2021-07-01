National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NSA opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

