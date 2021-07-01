Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $24,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after buying an additional 844,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,311,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 79,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,552,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after buying an additional 884,037 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.86. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

