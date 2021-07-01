Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.