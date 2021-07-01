Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 205,078 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 890,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 205,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $39,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

