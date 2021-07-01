Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 475,284 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,149,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475,284 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $43,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Baozun by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Baozun by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZUN opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

