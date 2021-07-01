Citigroup Inc. Acquires 214,389 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 494.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PBF Energy worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.84. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

