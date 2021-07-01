Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 186.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 262,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,672,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after buying an additional 101,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 133.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $25.54 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

