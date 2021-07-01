Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 269,595 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269,595 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 171,519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.63 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

