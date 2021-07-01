Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,415 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $739.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

