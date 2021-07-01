Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI opened at $20.85 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

