40,810 Shares in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of TRUE opened at $5.65 on Thursday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $558.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,104 shares of company stock valued at $475,845 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

