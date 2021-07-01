Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives $0.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

SNDL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

SNDL stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 6.22.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

