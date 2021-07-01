Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

FFIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.89. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 94,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

