Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million.

LQDA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

LQDA opened at $2.86 on Monday. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

