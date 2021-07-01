Adam J. Weiss Sells 10,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSOD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after buying an additional 714,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after buying an additional 495,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

