Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 295,985 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.71% of German American Bancorp worth $45,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 111,739 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $987.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.80. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

