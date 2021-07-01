508 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

