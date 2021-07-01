Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Insmed were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

