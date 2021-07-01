Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 316 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $99.35 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.70.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

