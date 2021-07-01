Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 62,728 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The First of Long Island worth $47,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 55.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. Equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

