Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,648 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,648 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $46,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

