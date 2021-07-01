Franklin Resources Inc. Has $48.85 Million Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Meritor worth $48,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 115.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 187.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 834.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $11,042,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

