Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,950 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 959.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $212.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

