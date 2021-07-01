Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.77 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,837 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 713.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.86.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

