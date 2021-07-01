Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

