Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMC opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

