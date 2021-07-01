Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $230,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $14,392,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,731,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLDR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

