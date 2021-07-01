Citigroup Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUSA opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.61 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

