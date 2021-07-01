John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 175,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,255.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.06.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,476 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

