LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in J2 Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $137.55 on Thursday. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $140.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

