Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $55.08 Million Stock Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 917,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $55,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 9.4% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after buying an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

