QS Investors LLC Boosts Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NYSE:NWN opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.