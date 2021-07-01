QS Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,492.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,447.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

