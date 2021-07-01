QS Investors LLC Buys New Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after buying an additional 181,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Stride by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,904 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.13.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

