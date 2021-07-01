Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.44% of Kforce worth $52,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.35. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $781,094.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,791 shares of company stock worth $6,066,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.