Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 111,007 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,007 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

