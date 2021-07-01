QS Investors LLC Buys 39,400 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 160.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,953,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 842,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 781,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after acquiring an additional 660,017 shares during the last quarter.

SYRS opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $337.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

