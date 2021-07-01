QS Investors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.48.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $275.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

