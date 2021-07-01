CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.13% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAY opened at $4.36 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

